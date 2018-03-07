Authorities have new details on what caused a former Russian spy and his daughter to fall critically ill in Salisbury, England, on Sunday.

According to Amber Rudd, the British home secretary, police today will offer updates on the suspected poisoning of Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia Skripal, 33.

Toxicology experts and the military research center of Porton Down are involved in the investigation. The center is located just outside of Salisbury.

What do we know about what happened?

Yulia Skripal had been visiting her father on Sunday before the two fell suddenly ill.

CCTV footage from a gym appeared to show the two heading for a small park in the center of Salisbury, yards away from the camera’s location.

Police were called after concerned members of the public reported the two were unconscious on a park bench. Two witnesses say Sergei Skripal exhibited strange movements, and appeared incoherent.

A nearby Italian restaurant was sealed by police on Monday night and remained closed on Tuesday. A local pub The Bishop’s Mill was also shut down in connection with the incident.

Latest on the investigation

The investigation is being led by the UK’s Counter Terrorism Network.

In a statement on Tuesday, Wiltshire Police stressed that the network was taking the lead not because there was a confirmed counterterrorism aspect to the investigation but due to the unusual nature of the incident.

Police also revealed that several emergency services staffers were treated after responding to the incident, and that one member was still receiving medical treatment.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Tuesday issued a stark warning if it turns out the Skripals’ illness was an attack by a foreign government on British soil.

“Her majesty’s government will respond appropriately and robustly,” he declared.

The former Russian agent was convicted of spying for Britain in 2006 and had been sentenced to 13 years in prison, but was part of a prisoner exchange with the U.S. in 2010. He had sought refuge in the U.K. and been living a quiet life under his own name in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

Comparisons have been made with the 2006 poisoning of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko, who was murdered after drinking tea laced with polonium. An official British inquiry found the Russian state was behind the killing, and suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have given the orders for the attack. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the murder.

Moscow has promised to cooperate with the investigation if the British ask for assistance, although the Kremlin on Tuesday denied having any information on the case.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in London responded to the accusations, saying, “Media reports create an impression of a planned operation by the Russian special services, which is completely untrue…another anti Russian campaign has already been written.”