The suicide bombing that struck an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Monday night, killing at least 22 and injuring dozens, is the deadliest terrorist attack the northern English city has experienced.

It is not the first, however; Manchester has a long history of living with terrorism, having faced a string of bombings from the 1970s through the mid-1990s, carried out not by Islamist attackers but by Irish nationalists.

In 1996, much of Manchester’s city center was wrecked by a massive bomb planted by the Irish separatist group, the Irish Republican Army or IRA, which was then waging a campaign of attacks across Britain. The huge 3,300-pound device was the largest ever detonated by the IRA in the U.K. and the biggest bomb to have exploded in the country since World War II.

Peter Wilcock/AP Photo

On a June Saturday in 1996, two IRA members parked a large truck containing the explosives on a street in the city’s main shopping district, not far from the concert arena that was attacked on Monday. Unlike most attacks by jihadi terror groups, such as the Islamic State or al-Qaeda, the IRA frequently provided warnings before its bombs went off. About an hour before a bomb would detonate, a security guard at a local television network would receive a call from a man with “a very calm Irish voice” who informed him of the coming blast, the BBC reported.

After the call was received that June day, police rushed to evacuate nearly 80,000 people from the area. They found the bomb and tried to defuse it by using a robot, but it exploded before they succeeded.

Paul Barker/AP Photo

The explosion tore apart the street and caused major damage for nearby blocks; windows nearly half-a-mile away were blown out. Because of the evacuation, no one was killed, but around 220 people were injured, mostly by flying glass. The blast was estimated to have caused millions of dollars in damage.

The attack was just one of a series of IRA bomb attacks that hit Manchester and the surrounding area: a dual IRA bombing in the city center in 1993 injured 65 and again prompted a mass evacuation. Another 1993 attack in the nearby town of Warrington killed two children.

The carnage on Monday was nonetheless something new for Manchester. Manchester's top police officer, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, told the BBC that the attack was "the most horrific incident we have ever faced."

Responsibility for the suicide bombing has been claimed by ISIS, though British authorities have said they are still investigating whether the attacker acted alone or as part of a network. A 23 year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Although British security officials and politicians have described the current threat from jihadist terrorism as unprecedented, the IRA’s sustained campaign of attacks occurred regularly in the U.K., with the group killing an estimated 125 people in mainland Britain and around 1,500 in Northern Ireland. In 1984, the IRA narrowly missed killing then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in a bomb attack on her hotel.

The IRA halted its attacks in 1998 after the Good Friday peace agreement was signed.

Despite the IRA bombers' destructive intentions, many locals believe the 1996 attack proved to be a catalyst for a revival of the city center. The area worst hit by the bomb has become Manchester’s smartest and liveliest district after a major regeneration effort was focused around it. A large-scale renovation had already been planned, but the bomb damage significantly broadened the reconstruction's ambitions, with the decrepit concrete buildings of the time of the attack replaced by modern shopping centers and some of the city's most unusual architecture.