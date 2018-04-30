Border Patrol begins processing migrants from caravan

The first migrants from the much-publicized caravan that had been making its way through Mexico for the previous few weeks are now being processed, according to authorities.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol informed Mexico it could let in eight people from the group of 20 migrants who had taken up position outside the border access point in San Ysidro, California.

According to caravan organizer Viridiana Vidal from Pueblo Sin Fronteras, agents rushed the migrants camping outside, saying, "We are ready now."

Mothers and children were let in first, according to Vidal. Three mothers, four kids and one 18-year-old man, traveling alone, were let in, Vidal said.

Dozens more migrants were waiting to be processed at the facility, which had said earlier Sunday, when they arrived, that the facility was too full to begin taking those seeking asylum in the U.S.

Many of the migrants in the caravan had traveled through Central America and were from war-torn Honduras.