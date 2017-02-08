Classic Car Collectors Meet in France for Retromobile Week

Classic car collectors from around the world are congregating in Paris this week for the annual Retromobile week, held at the Grand Palais, a historic exhibition hall in the city’s Eighth Arrondissement. Vintage Aston Martins, Maseratis, Porsches and Mercedes-Benzes are among the hundreds of cars on display.

Retromobile will showcase a rarefied selection of Ferraris to celebrate the Italian sports car maker’s 70th birthday. James Bond fans will want to seek out the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 driven by actor Sean Connery in “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball.”

The show, a major international event in Paris, runs until Feb. 12.

Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Laurent Zabulon/ABACA via Newscom

Laurent Zabulon/ABACA via Newscom

Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Benoit Tessier/Reuters