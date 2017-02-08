Classic Car Collectors Meet in France for Retromobile Week

Feb 8, 2017, 11:48 AM ET
Vintage and classic cars are displayed by Bonhams auction house at the Grand Palais exhibition hall during the Retromobile week in Paris, France, Feb. 8, 2017.

Classic car collectors from around the world are congregating in Paris this week for the annual Retromobile week, held at the Grand Palais, a historic exhibition hall in the city’s Eighth Arrondissement. Vintage Aston Martins, Maseratis, Porsches and Mercedes-Benzes are among the hundreds of cars on display.

Retromobile will showcase a rarefied selection of Ferraris to celebrate the Italian sports car maker’s 70th birthday. James Bond fans will want to seek out the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 driven by actor Sean Connery in “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball.”

The show, a major international event in Paris, runs until Feb. 12.

A 1965 Ferrari 206 P Dino Pininfarina Berlinetta Speciale is displayed during an exhibition of vintage and classic cars by Artcurial auction house at the Paris Retromobile fair in Paris, France, Feb. 8, 2017.

Retromobile car show in Paris, France, Feb. 7, 2017.

Retromobile car show in Paris, France, Feb. 7, 2017.

A OSCA-Maserati 1.5-Litre Barchetta Evocation is displayed during an exhibition of vintage and classic cars by Bonhams auction house at the Grand Palais during the Retromobile week in Paris, France, Feb. 8, 2017.

An Aston Martin Ulster Two-seater Sports is displayed during an exhibition of vintage and classic cars by Bonhams auction house at the Grand Palais during the Retromobile week in Paris, France, Feb. 8, 2017.

Vintage and classic cars are displayed by Bonhams auction house at the Grand Palais exhibition hall during the Retromobile week in Paris, France, Feb. 8, 2017.

The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 driven by actor Sean Connery as James Bond in both Goldfinger and Thunderball films is displayed at the Paris Retromobile fair in Paris, France, Feb. 8, 2017.