Direct hotline set up for North, South Korea presidents

SEOUL — Apr 20, 2018, 11:04 AM ET
PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, March 28, 2018 and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, March 23, 2018. PlayXihua via AP, EPA via Shutterstock
WATCH Secretary of State nominee met with Kim Jong Un: Officials

A direct hotline has been set up between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Interested in North Korea?

Add North Korea as an interest to stay up to date on the latest North Korea news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
North Korea
Add Interest

A test call was made Friday between Seoul's presidential office and Pyongyang's State Affairs Commission.

PHOTO: A South Korean marine soldier passes by a TV screen showing file footage of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, April 18, 2018.Ahn Young-joon/AP
A South Korean marine soldier passes by a TV screen showing file footage of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, April 18, 2018.

The two sides checked connections and talked about weather, according to the South's presidential Blue House.

Kim Jong Un's sister shakes hands with South Korea's president at Olympics opening ceremony

South Korean president floats idea of 3-way summit with Trump, Kim Jong Un

The two leaders did not talk on Friday.

PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, shakes hands with South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong after Chung gave Kim the letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 5, 2018.Korea News Service via AP, File
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, shakes hands with South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong after Chung gave Kim the letter from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 5, 2018.

Their first conversation using the hotline is expected soon, sometime before next Friday.

That's when the two will meet in person for the first time at the historic summit to take place at the truce village of Panmunjom at the border.

Comments