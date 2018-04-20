Direct hotline set up for North, South Korea presidents

A direct hotline has been set up between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A test call was made Friday between Seoul's presidential office and Pyongyang's State Affairs Commission.

Ahn Young-joon/AP

The two sides checked connections and talked about weather, according to the South's presidential Blue House.

The two leaders did not talk on Friday.

Korea News Service via AP, File

Their first conversation using the hotline is expected soon, sometime before next Friday.

That's when the two will meet in person for the first time at the historic summit to take place at the truce village of Panmunjom at the border.