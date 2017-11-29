Divers in Copenhagen find arm believed to belong to Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Divers searching Køge Bay near Copenhagen on Wednesday found a second arm that police said they believe belonged to Kim Wall, the 30-year-old Swedish journalist who died in August aboard a Danish inventor's submarine.

The arm was weighed down with pieces of metal similar to those attached to Wall's other limbs that have already been found.

“The arm has not been investigated yet, but it was found in the same area as the first arm and it was weighted down similarly. Therefore, we assume that the arm is connected to the submarine case,” said Jens Møller Jensen, vice police inspector, Copenhagen Police, in a statement.

The arm has been brought to the Department of Forensic Medicine in Copenhagen where it will be investigated tomorrow, police said.

On Nov. 21, divers found another arm in the same bay in Copenhagen near the route that has been searched in connection with the submarine case. On Aug. 23, police said that a headless torso found in Copenhagen belonged to Wall. Last month, divers found her head and legs, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

According to police, Wall boarded the UC3 Nautilus submarine in Copenhagen this summer to interview Peter Madsen, a Danish inventor who built and operated the vessel. But the submarine sank and Wall went missing, according to authorities. The inventor now faces manslaughter charges in her death. Wall was the only other person on the Aug. 10 trip, police believe. Madsen has admitted dismembering Wall after initially denying it, but says she died accidentally and that he is not guilty of killing her.

Madsen faces a manslaughter charge, which carries a prison sentence of five years to life, similar to murder in Denmark's penal system, in addition to charges of indecent handling of a corpse and sexual assault without intercourse. He denies the manslaughter and sexual assault charges but has pleaded guilty to indecent handling of a corpse.

The trial will begin in March and a verdict is expected in April.