Elephant fights off crocodile

An elephant escaped a crocodile at the Liwonde National Park in Malawi on April 10.

Alexander Amuli M'betti Makanga was on a boat safari when he caught this frightening battle on camera.

As seen in the video, a crocodile leaps out of the water and snaps onto a nearby elephant's trunk.

The elephant tries to escape, but the crocodile has latched on.

After much thrashing about, the elephant was able to drag the crocodile out of the water. Other elephants then fight off the crocodile.

Eventually, the crocodile released its grip on the elephant's trunk.

The extent of the injuries to the elephant are not known at this time.