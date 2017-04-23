France goes to polls today in historic presidential vote

French voters are going to the polls for a first-round vote to choose their next president from among 11 candidates, including far-right candidate Marine Le Pen who opposes immigration and has voiced skepticism about France's membership in the European Union.

Pre-election polls suggest Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, an independent centrist and former economy minister, were in the lead. But conservative Francois Fillon, a former prime minister embroiled in a scandal over alleged fake jobs given to his wife and children, appeared to be closing the gap in recent days, as was far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

The election is seen as a litmus test for the future of the Europe and the spread of populism around the world.

More than 50,000 police and gendarmes were deployed to protect 66,000 polling stations for the election, which comes just three days after a deadly attack on Paris's famed Champs-Elysees Avenue in which a police officer and a gunman were slain.

The presidential poll has consequences for the future of the European Union, for France's millions of Muslims and for world financial markets. It's also the first ever to be held while France is under a state of emergency, put in place since the November 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead.

President Trump said this week that he believed Le Pen was “the strongest on what’s been going on in France,” while former President Barack Obama called to wish Macron well in the poll.

Neither Trump nor Obama said he was making a formal endorsement.

Around 48 million people are registered to vote in the election, which will almost certainly go to a second round -- with the two top candidates facing off for another vote in two weeks.

To avoid a runoff one of the candidates today would need to garner more than 50 percent of the vote.

Every election since 1965 has gone to a runoff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.