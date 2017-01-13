Frozen Fox Extracted From Danube on Display in Germany as Warning of Icy River

Jan 13, 2017, 10:16 AM ET
PHOTO: A block of ice containing a drowned fox who broke through the thin ice of the Danube river four days earlier sits on the bank of the Danube river in Fridingen, southern Germany, Jan. 13, 2017. PlayJohannes Stehle/dpa via AP Photo
An apparently drowned fox encased in a thick block of ice is on display in a small town in southern Germany.

Franz Stehle, a hunter, told German news agency DPA today that he came across the fox earlier this month, which he says fell through the frozen surface of the frigid Danube River and drowned.

Stehle had the block containing the frozen animal extracted from the river last week and put on display outside his home in Fridingen, which is nestled along the upper reaches of the Danube. The spectacle serves as a warning of the dangers of the icy river, the hunter told DPA.

It’s not unusual for animals to break through the river’s thin ice during the winter, Stehle said, adding that he has discovered frozen deer and wild boars a number of times.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.