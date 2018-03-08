International Women's Day sparks protests, acts of solidarity across the world

LONDON — Mar 8, 2018, 1:52 PM ET
PHOTO: Women shout slogans during a protest by Spanish main unions marking the International Womens Day in Madrid, March 8, 2018.PlayFrancisco Seco/AP
WATCH The history of International Women's Day

Today is International Women's Day and NGOs and human rights organizations are taking the opportunity to advocate for equality, fair treatment and progress for women.

NGOs are shining the light on the massive gap between genders in all corners of the globe.

PHOTO: Women shout slogans during a protest by Spanish main unions marking the International Womens Day in Madrid, March 8, 2018.Francisco Seco/AP
Women shout slogans during a protest by Spanish main unions marking the International Women's Day in Madrid, March 8, 2018.

This year's global holiday comes on the heels of the #MeToo and Times Up movements, which has focused on raising awareness of and ending the rampant sexual harassment across all industries.

Women from all corners of the world -- from California to Madrid to Manila, from London to Seoul to New Delhi -- held protests today demanding an end to sexual harassment, equal pay, and fair treatment under the law.

PHOTO: Indian women shout slogans and take part in a protest against rape during International Womens Day in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2018.Rajat Gupta/EPA via Shutterstock
Indian women shout slogans and take part in a protest against rape during International Women's Day in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2018.

Facebook has offered up a feature in which you can feature a mentor or a woman you admire with special graphics to celebrate her today. And on Twitter, the hashtag #IWD2018 is featuring content from around the world, highlighting a UN Women's live stream all day with different events.

Even the Royal family here in the U.K. got in on the action, sending royal-to-be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Birmingham to attend events encouraging young women to pursue careers in science, technology and math.

Back in California, a McDonald's restaurant flipped their golden arches, swapping a W for the iconic M today.

Comments