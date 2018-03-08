International Women's Day sparks protests, acts of solidarity across the world

Today is International Women's Day and NGOs and human rights organizations are taking the opportunity to advocate for equality, fair treatment and progress for women.

International Women's Day in Numbers:

Every year, 12 million girls are married, losing their education and suffering lasting ill-health and violence.

It's time to #EndChildMarriage!https://t.co/q3dLYVDNmT #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/A4H3TPxJVx — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) March 8, 2018

NGOs are shining the light on the massive gap between genders in all corners of the globe.

This Intl Women’s Day the worst of our many betrayals is zero protection for millions of women & girls in war zones exposed to endless violence, rape and robbery by men with guns and power. They suffer alone while privileged men & women elsewhere fend for themselves. #IWD — Jan Egeland (@NRC_Egeland) March 8, 2018

Francisco Seco/AP

This year's global holiday comes on the heels of the #MeToo and Times Up movements, which has focused on raising awareness of and ending the rampant sexual harassment across all industries.

Women from all corners of the world -- from California to Madrid to Manila, from London to Seoul to New Delhi -- held protests today demanding an end to sexual harassment, equal pay, and fair treatment under the law.

Rajat Gupta/EPA via Shutterstock

Facebook has offered up a feature in which you can feature a mentor or a woman you admire with special graphics to celebrate her today. And on Twitter, the hashtag #IWD2018 is featuring content from around the world, highlighting a UN Women's live stream all day with different events.

Even the Royal family here in the U.K. got in on the action, sending royal-to-be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Birmingham to attend events encouraging young women to pursue careers in science, technology and math.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle visited Birmingham today, which included joining in on an event to celebrate #IWD2018

Find out more here ? https://t.co/M2yqagwbD7 pic.twitter.com/OdNmEXkjDr — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 8, 2018

Back in California, a McDonald's restaurant flipped their golden arches, swapping a W for the iconic M today.