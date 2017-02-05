Iran Lifts Ban Preventing US Wrestlers From Attending Tournament

Feb 5, 2017, 4:57 AM ET
The Associated Press
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2016 file photo, United States' Jordan Ernest Burroughs, left, competes against Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov during the men's 74-kg freestyle wrestling competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Iran on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, banned U.S. wrestlers from this month’s Freestyle World Cup in response to President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians, the official IRNA news agency reported. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Iran announced Sunday that it has lifted its ban on U.S. wrestlers from attending the freestyle World Cup later this month in the Iranian city of Kermanshah -- a retaliatory move announced Friday, in response to President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians.

"Following the court ruling suspending #MuslimBan & the requests from Iranian Wrestling Federation & FILA, US Wrestlers' visa will be granted," tweeted Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's minister of foreign affairs.

Iranian news agency IRNA on Friday quoted the country's foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying a special committee reviewed the case of the U.S. team for the tournament, and "eventually the visit ... was opposed." The competition is set for Feb. 16-17.

Rich Bender, executive director of USA Wrestling, the sport's governing body in the U.S., had said in a statement last week, "We don't think politics [should] have any role in this. But, unfortunately, sometimes you can't control that."

ABC News' Marcus Wilford contributed to this report.