The death toll in Iran has climbed to 530 after a powerful earthquake struck the Iran and Iraq border region Sunday, Iran's state-run news agency said.

Interested in Iran? Add Iran as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Iran news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Over 7,400 others in Iran were injured, the IRNA news agency said.

Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA

Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA

The magnitude-7.3 quake hit Iran much harder than Iraq. Seven deaths and 535 injuries were reported in Iraq, the Interior Ministry said, according to The Associated Press.