Iran's death toll climbs to 530 after powerful earthquake near Iran-Iraq border

Nov 14, 2017, 9:21 AM ET
PHOTO: Rescue personnel conduct search and rescue work following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake at Sarpol-e Zahab in Irans Kermanshah province, Nov. 13, 2017.PlayPouria Pakizeh/AFP/Getty Images
The death toll in Iran has climbed to 530 after a powerful earthquake struck the Iran and Iraq border region Sunday, Iran's state-run news agency said.

Over 7,400 others in Iran were injured, the IRNA news agency said.

PHOTO: A car trapped under wreckage after an earthquake in the city of Pole-Zahab, in Kermanshah Province, Iran, Nov. 13, 2017. Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA
A car trapped under wreckage after an earthquake in the city of Pole-Zahab, in Kermanshah Province, Iran, Nov. 13, 2017.

PHOTO: Iranian soldiers carry the body of an earthquake victim near the wreckage of a collapsed building in the city of Pole-Zahab, in Kermanshah Province, Iran, Nov. 13, 2017. Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA
Iranian soldiers carry the body of an earthquake victim near the wreckage of a collapsed building in the city of Pole-Zahab, in Kermanshah Province, Iran, Nov. 13, 2017.

The magnitude-7.3 quake hit Iran much harder than Iraq. Seven deaths and 535 injuries were reported in Iraq, the Interior Ministry said, according to The Associated Press.

