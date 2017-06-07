ISIS claims deadly attacks on Iran parliament, shrine

ISIS claimed responsibility for twin attacks in Iran's capital on Wednesday, one at the country's parliament building and another at the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to The Associated Press, at least two security guards were killed in the attacks and more than 30 people were injured. A stand-off with possible hostages at the legislature, where parliament was in session, is believed to be still underway.

Houssein Mersadi/EPA

Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via Reuters

The attacks began mid-morning when gunmen stormed the parliament building in Tehran. One of the assailants later blew himself up inside, according to a statement issued by Iran's state news agency, IRNA.

An ABC News reporter in Tehran said he heard gunfire Wednesday afternoon, and shops in the area remained shuttered.

Tasnim News Agency/Handout via Reuters

Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS

A suicide bomber and other attackers also targeted the shrine of Khomein, located just outside the capital. A security guard was killed in the attack and one of the assailants was killed by security guards. A woman was also arrested, according to Iran's state broadcaster, IRIB.

Khomeini was Iran's first Supreme Leader and he led the 1979 uprising that toppled the last shah of Iran.

Hossein Mersadi/Fars News/AFP/Getty Images

Iran's Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Hossein Zolfaghari told IRIB the male attackers wore women's attire.

Through its Amaq News Agency, ISIS claimed its fighters were behind the twin attacks, which would be the terror group's first within Iranian territory.

ABC News' Afshin Abtahi contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.