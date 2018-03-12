Joint Security Area a likely option for US-North Korea talks, Seoul says

Mar 12, 2018, 10:55 AM ET
PHOTO: A South Korean soldier stands guard inside the joint security area conference room in the border village of Panmunjom between South and North Korea at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Oct. 14, 2017 in Panmunjom, South Korea.PlayYichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images
WATCH Trump tries to rally supporters on North Korea meeting

The South Korean government offered up another idea for where the U.S. and North Korea could hold talks this spring.

“Switzerland, Sweden, or Jeju Island (South Korea) have been gaining a lot of attention, but we also see the joint security area as a serious option,” an official in South Korea’s presidential office told reporters Sunday.

PHOTO: A South Korean soldier stands guard inside the joint security area conference room in the border village of Panmunjom between South and North Korea at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Oct. 14, 2017 in Panmunjom, South Korea.Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A South Korean soldier stands guard inside the joint security area conference room in the border village of Panmunjom between South and North Korea at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Oct. 14, 2017 in Panmunjom, South Korea.

The joint security area, also known as Panmunjom, is where leaders from the two Koreas agreed to hold summit talks near the end of April. The area is where the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed to suspend the Korean War in 1953 and it symbolizes division of the Korean peninsula.

The official also told reporters the South Korean government will give suggestions on the agenda for the talks, according to Yonhap news.

PHOTO: Chung Eui-yong, South Koreas national security chief, briefs President Donald Trump at the Oval Office about his visit to North Korea, in Washington. D.C., March 8, 2018.The Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via Reuters
Chung Eui-yong, South Korea's national security chief, briefs President Donald Trump at the Oval Office about his visit to North Korea, in Washington. D.C., March 8, 2018.

ANALYSIS: Where Trump may meet Kim

North Korea open to abandoning its nuclear program, Seoul says

“We have a precious chance that must not be lost, not just for this government but also for the nation of the Republic of Korea,” Moon Jae In, South Korea's president, said recently.

PHOTO: South Korean soldiers in the joint security area on the border between the two Koreas, North Hwanghae Province, Panmunjom, South Korea on Sept. 8, 2017 in Panmunjom, South Korea.Art In All Of Us/Corbis via Getty Images
South Korean soldiers in the joint security area on the border between the two Koreas, North Hwanghae Province, Panmunjom, South Korea on Sept. 8, 2017 in Panmunjom, South Korea.

“What we are trying to achieve in this short two months is a passage of transition that the world has not managed to realize until now. Therefore, it is hard to be optimistic about the results and we must be cautious in the process,” he said.

PHOTO: North Korean soldiers look at the South side while patrolling in the Demilitarized Zone, on the border between North and South Korea, Oct. 26, 2017.Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images
North Korean soldiers look at the South side while patrolling in the Demilitarized Zone, on the border between North and South Korea, Oct. 26, 2017.

PHOTO: A Korean Peoples Army soldier stands before the joint security area and Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea, in Panmunjom, Nov. 30, 2016.Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
A Korean People's Army soldier stands before the joint security area and Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea, in Panmunjom, Nov. 30, 2016.

Comments