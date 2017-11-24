Landmarks worldwide pay tribute to victims of Egypt mosque attack

Landmarks and government buildings across the globe paid tribute Friday to the victims of an attack earlier in the day at a mosque in Egypt's Sinai peninsula that left 235 people dead and another 130 injured.

In Israel, which borders the Sinai peninsula, Tel Aviv's city hall was lit up with the Egyptian flag.

"A horrific attack in #Egypt. We send our condolences to our friends across the border and light the Municipality building in their honor," tweeted mayor Ron Huldai, along with a photo of the building.

A subsequent tweet by Huldai read, "Our hearts and prayers are with our friends in #Egypt. We share a destiny and determination to stand up to #terror."

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark to honor victims of the attack. "Tonight, from midnight, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Egypt attack. #EiffelTower," read a tweet on the Eiffel Tower's timeline.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted in French, "Terrorism has once again hit # Egypt. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and my support for the injured. Tonight, the #TourEiffel will go out at midnight to pay tribute to them and underline the solidarity of #Paris."

In England's second largest city, The Library of Birmingham was lit up in the colors of Egypt's flag.

"Tonight our B'ham Library is lit in the colours of Egypt in memory of the victims of the horrific attack earlier today," tweeted city councillor Tristan Chatfield.

And in Canada's most populous city, Toronto, the CN Tower was also lit in honor of the attack's victims.

The Canadian government tweeted a photo of the 1,815-foot structure bathed in the colors of the Egyptian flag. "Canada’s @TourCNTower is lit up in the colours of #Egypt to honour the victims of recent terrorist attacks. Canada stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Egypt," read the tweet.