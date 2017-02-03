Israel News
In Israel , Teaching Kids Cyber Skills Is a National Mission
Israel is placing high hopes in the country's youth in its quest to become a world leader in cybersecurity and cyber technology, creating something of a boot camp for cyber defense
President Trump Talks Tough to America's Adversaries and Allies
Trump is considering new sanctions on Iran and also had a strained phone call with Australia's prime minister, one of America's closest allies.
Israeli Settler Group Brushes off Trump Settlement Warning
The group representing Israeli settlers is brushing off a White House statement warning Israel about constructing new settlements
In Shift, Trump Warns Israel Against New Settlements
President Donald Trump is warning Israel that constructing new settlements could "not be helpful" to Middle East peace efforts, striking a tougher line with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government
New Israeli Settlements 'May Not Be Helpful' in Achieving Peace With Palestinians, White House Says
The construction of new Israeli settlements "may not be helpful in achieving" peace between Israelis and Palestinians, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said today. While the Trump administration does not believe the "existence of settlements is an impediment to peace," Spicer said, the
Israel's Netanyahu Vows to Establish a New Settlement 'As Soon as Possible' to Make up for Demolished Amona
Israel's Netanyahu vows to establish a new settlement 'as soon as possible' to make up for demolished Amona