Israel News

  1. Israel is placing high hopes in the country's youth in its quest to become a world leader in cybersecurity and cyber technology, creating something of a boot camp for cyber defense

  1. Israeli settlers have shrugged off White House criticism of settlement construction, convinced they have the sympathies of President Donald Trump

  2. Trump is considering new sanctions on Iran and also had a strained phone call with Australia's prime minister, one of America's closest allies.

  3. The construction of new Israeli settlements "may not be helpful in achieving" peace between Israelis and Palestinians, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Thursday.

  4. President Donald Trump is moving toward a tougher line with the Israeli government on the issue of new settlements on the West Bank

  5. The group representing Israeli settlers is brushing off a White House statement warning Israel about constructing new settlements

  7. Israel's prime minister has vowed to establish a new West Bank settlement "as soon as possible," promising to make up for the court-ordered demolition of an illegal settler outpost

