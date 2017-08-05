Marines searching for service members after Osprey mishap off Australian coast

The U.S. Marine Corps said early Saturday that it is conducting a search-and-rescue operation for service members after an Osprey mishap off the Australian coast.

A statement from the Marines says "Ship's small boats and aircrafts from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group are conducting the search and rescue operations" off the east coast of Australia.

The MV-22 Osprey is an assault support aircraft for the Marines that has the capability to land and take off vertically.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.