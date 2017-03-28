Massive dinosaur tracks identified in 'Australia’s Jurassic Park'

Mar 28, 2017, 12:26 PM ET
PHOTO: Richard Hunter posing for a photograph with the worlds biggest dinosaur footprint, a 5 feet 9 inches sauropod track discovered in Western Australia. Damian Kelly/University of Queensland via EPA
Richard Hunter posing for a photograph with the world's biggest dinosaur footprint, a 5 feet 9 inches sauropod track discovered in Western Australia.

A group of scientists is claiming to have found the largest-ever dinosaur footprint in a region nicknamed “Australia’s Jurassic Park," and the images are staggering.

The team of paleontologists, hailing from the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, report that an "unprecedented 21 different types of dinosaur tracks have been identified on a 25-kilometre stretch of the Dampier Peninsula coastline."

According to the university, its scientists braved sharks, crocodiles and massive tides in order to unveil dinosaur tracks embedded in what they say are 127 to 140 million-year-old rocks in the remote Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Their findings were ultimately published in The Society of Vertebrate Paleontology, and that study's lead author, Dr. Steve Salisbury, likened the finding to a real-life version of the the Steven Spielberg blockbuster in a press release issued by the university.

“It is extremely significant, forming the primary record of non-avian dinosaurs in the western half the continent and providing the only glimpse of Australia’s dinosaur fauna during the first half of the Early Cretaceous Period,” Salisbury said of the scientists' findings.

PHOTO: An unprecedented 21 different types of dinosaur tracks have been found on a stretch of Australias remote coastline, scientists said on March 27, 2017, referring to it as the nations Jurassic Park. Damian Kelly/University of Queensland via Getty Images
An "unprecedented" 21 different types of dinosaur tracks have been found on a stretch of Australia's remote coastline, scientists said on March 27, 2017, referring to it as the nation's Jurassic Park.

PHOTO: Dr Anthony Romilio and Linda Pollard from the University of Queensland creating a silicon cast of sauropod tracks in the Lower Cretaceous Broome Sandstone in the Walmadany area of Dampier Peninsula, Western Australia.Damian Kelly/University of Queensland via Getty Images
Dr Anthony Romilio and Linda Pollard from the University of Queensland creating a silicon cast of sauropod tracks in the Lower Cretaceous Broome Sandstone in the Walmadany area of Dampier Peninsula, Western Australia.

PHOTO: Phillip Roe, left, and Dr Steve Salisbury whose team discovered the worlds largest dinosaur footprint in Lower Cretaceous rocks of the Broome Sandstone at James Price Point, traditionally known as Walmadany. Damian Kelly/University of Queensland via EPA
Phillip Roe, left, and Dr Steve Salisbury whose team discovered the world's largest dinosaur footprint in Lower Cretaceous rocks of the Broome Sandstone at James Price Point, traditionally known as Walmadany.

“It’s such a magical place—Australia’s own Jurassic Park, in a spectacular wilderness setting,” he added.

While it might be too much of a trek for most Americans to visit in person, the school has released images and video of the tracks for everyone to see.

Simply put, they are huge: One image shows a man lying next to a footprint, and its size encompasses his entire body.

Also, the landscape surrounding the prints appears barren and serene--the region where the tracks were found is sparsely populated, and inhabited primarily by the Goolarabooloo tribe, who collaborated with the scientists in this expedition, according to the university.

Salisbury described the prints as being diverse.

“There were five different types of predatory dinosaur tracks, at least six types of tracks from long-necked herbivorous sauropods, four types of tracks from two-legged herbivorous ornithopods and six types of tracks from armored dinosaurs," he said.

Among the tracks, Salisbury noted, is the only confirmed evidence for stegosaurus in Australia.