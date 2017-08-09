Mattis warns North Korea of 'end of its regime,' 'destruction of its people'

Secretary of Defense James Mattis cautioned Wednesday that North Korea's actions "will continue to be grossly overmatched by ours and would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates," a day after President Donald Trump made a similar warning in the wake of reports North Korea is continuing to advance its nuclear capabilities.

Mattis added that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should "take heed" of the United Nations Security Council's "unified voice," referring to recent sanctions issued against the nation, and called for the country "cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people."

The comments came in a statement released by the Department of Defense.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.