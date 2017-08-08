North Korea's nuclear capabilities may be more advanced than initially believed, according to a new report.

The Washington Post reports that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. ABC News has not independently confirmed that reporting.

The Washington Post cites a July 28 report by the Defense Intelligence Agency about the possible intercontinental ballistic missile capability of North Korea.

"The IC [intelligence community] assesses North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles," a portion of that assessment reportedly states, as it was read to The Washington Post by an undisclosed source.

The Washington Post also cited a Japanese Defense Ministry assessment that was released this week, which also concludes there is evidence to suggest that North Korea has achieved miniaturization of a nuclear warhead.

The DIA has referred press calls to the office of the Director of National Intelligence, which declined to comment.

Separately from the assessment in question, the DIA also produced a report on July 25 in which they predict that North Korea could have an ICMB that could carry a nuclear device ready by 2018.