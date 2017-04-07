Netanyahu: Trump 'sent strong message' with Syria strikes

Just hours after the United States launched a military strike on an airbase in Syria, Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu said President Donald Trump "sent a strong and clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated."

The Israeli leader said that his country "fully supports President Trump's decision" and that it "hopes that his message of resolve in the face of the Assad regime's horrific actions will resonate not only in Damascus, but in Tehran, Pyongyang and elsewhere."

The strike, consisting of 59 tomahawk missiles fired from two U.S. destroyers, was in response to Syria's use of chemical weapons against civilians on Tuesday. At least 86 civilians were killed in the attack.

Syrian state TV called the United States' Thursday night missile strike an "aggression", and that it "leads to losses."

Trump, speaking from Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, said the strikes were "in the vital national security interest" of the U.S.

