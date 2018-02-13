North Korean cheerleaders take a break to visit beach

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — Feb 13, 2018, 1:33 PM ET
PHOTO: A group of North Korean cheerleaders for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics wave as they visit Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. PlayLim Byung-shick/Yonhap/AP
WATCH North Korean cheerleaders, marching band tour Ojukheon in South Korea

North Korea’s cheering squad took a break from their Olympic duties on Tuesday to tour Gangneung, one of the Olympic host cities.

Dressed in red tracksuits in formations of two, 229 cheerleaders smiled and waved to curious spectators and hundreds of reporters as they were ushered along the walkways by a coastal beach, Gyeongpo, in the morning. About 1,000 policemen, minders and security agents were present.

PHOTO: A group of North Korean cheerleaders for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics wave as they visit Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. Lim Byung-shick/Yonhap/AP
A group of North Korean cheerleaders for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics wave as they visit Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018.

After lunch at an unknown location, the women visited a national treasure tour site, Ojukheon House, one of South Korea’s oldest wooden residential buildings preserved and maintained by the descendants. It was home to Shin Saimdang, one of Korea’s most famous female artists in the 16th century, and to her son, a prominent Confucian scholar.

PHOTO: North Korean cheerleaders walk through Ojukheon House, one of the oldest traditional Korean houses in South Korea, in Gangneung, Feb. 13, 2018.Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
North Korean cheerleaders walk through Ojukheon House, one of the oldest traditional Korean houses in South Korea, in Gangneung, Feb. 13, 2018.

Cheerleaders smiled and waved to media journalists as they walked through the property but rarely said a word. A few of them reluctantly responded to shouting reporters with greetings in Korean -- "hello" and "nice to meet you."

PHOTO: A group of North Korean cheerleaders for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics greets South Koreans as they visit Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. Lim Byung-shick/Yonhap/AP
A group of North Korean cheerleaders for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics greets South Koreans as they visit Gyeongpo Beach in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018.

The cheerleaders moved about in four groups with North Korean middle-age men in the front and back of each group.

PHOTO: North Korean cheerleaders walk towards Gyeongpo beach in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018.Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
North Korean cheerleaders walk towards Gyeongpo beach in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018.

At the end of the tour, North Korea’s all-female brass band put on a performance while the cheerleaders danced along.

PHOTO: North Korean cheerleaders perform at Ojukheon House, one of the oldest traditional Korean houses in South Korea, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018.Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
North Korean cheerleaders perform at Ojukheon House, one of the oldest traditional Korean houses in South Korea, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018.

PHOTO: North Korean cheerleaders perform during the Womens Ice Hockey Preliminary Round, between North Korea and Switzerland at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre, Feb. 10, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Carl Court/Getty Images
North Korean cheerleaders perform during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round, between North Korea and Switzerland at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre, Feb. 10, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

