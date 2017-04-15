North Korea's attempted missile launch fails, U.S. officials say

An attempted missile launch by North Korea failed when it exploded immediately after liftoff, a U.S. official says.

An official said a missile was launched near Sinpo, North Korea, at 5:21 p.m. ET, and it exploded immediately.

The type of missile is still being assessed, and only one missile was fired, according to U.S. officials. It was unclear whether it was fired from land or from sea.

"U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 11:21 a.m. Hawaii time April 15. The launch of the ballistic missile occurred near Sinpo," U.S. Pacific Command spokesman Commander David Benham said.

An administration official said President Trump has been briefed at Mar a Lago on the failed North Korean missile launch.

The launch attempt comes hours after North Korea rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un.

State television showed leader Kim Jong Un addressing the thousands of soldiers and civilians taking part in the parade at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, the capital.

The festivities took place amid concerns that North Korea is possibly preparing for its sixth nuclear test or a significant rocket launch, such as its first flight test of an ICBM.

This is North Korea's fifth missile test this year.

The last test, conducted on April 4, occurred just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

U.S. officials assessed that the SCUD-type missile spun out of control and landed in the Sea of Japan after traveling just 34 miles.

A mobile-launched missile tested on March 21 also exploded "within seconds of launch," according to U.S. Pacific Command. U.S. officials had not identified what type of missile was tested since it exploded so soon after launch.

But not all of North Korea's tests have been failures. On March 6, the country launched five medium-range SCUD missiles.

Four traveled more than 600 miles, the upper limit of their range, into the Sea of Japan. The fifth took off, but later crashed. Three of the missiles landed in waters in Japan's economic exclusion zone, which extends 200 miles from its shoreline.

The first test of this year -- the successful test of a land-based KN-15 missile on February 12 -- was considered "a major advancement" by North Korea because it was "a new solid medium range ballistic missile off a new transporter erector launcher."

ABC News' Luis Martinez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.