North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits China in 1st foreign trip as leader

Mar 27, 2018, 8:05 PM ET
PHOTO: Motorcycles escort a motorcade along Changan Avenue, a major east-west thoroughfare in Beijing, March 27, 2018.PlayMark Schiefelbein/AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited China in his first foreign trip since he came to power in 2011, The Associated Press reported.

Kim traveled to the country with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency. He spent Sunday through Wednesday there.

Kim visited China following an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Yonhap reported.

PHOTO: Police in tactical gear block a road leading to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Police in tactical gear block a road leading to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

PHOTO: A man watches a television news report about a suspected visit to China by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a railway station in Seoul on March 27, 2018.Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
A man watches a television news report about a suspected visit to China by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a railway station in Seoul on March 27, 2018.

PHOTO: Police in tactical gear block a road leading to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, March 27, 2018. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Images
Police in tactical gear block a road leading to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, March 27, 2018.

PHOTO: A motorcade believed to be carrying a high-ranking North Korean official enters Beijing train station on March 27, 2018. Media speculation has been high regarding a possible visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Chinese capital.Kyodo/Newscom
A motorcade believed to be carrying a high-ranking North Korean official enters Beijing train station on March 27, 2018. Media speculation has been high regarding a possible visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Chinese capital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

