Pence says US embassy in Jerusalem 'will open before the end of next year'

Vice President Mike Pence told Israeli lawmakers today that the United States intends to open an embassy in Jerusalem "before the end of next year," the most specific timeline the White House has so far offered for the move.

“Jerusalem is Israel’s capital – and, as such, President Trump has directed the State Department to immediately begin initial preparations to move the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," Pence said in a speech at the Israeli Knesset, the country's parliament. "In the weeks ahead, our administration will advance its plan to open the United States Embassy in Jerusalem – and that United States Embassy will open before the end of next year.”

President Donald Trump previously announced the U.S. plans to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and now formally recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The change uproots years of U.S. policy that had left the issue of Jerusalem to final-status negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. Israel claims Jerusalem as its capital, while Palestinians say the eastern part of the city is their capital.

Trump's announcement sparked outrage among Palestinians, who have refused to meet with Pence during his visit to Israel this week.