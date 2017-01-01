Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

  • People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights as fireworks explode in the night sky marking the opening of the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival to celebrate the new year in Harbin, China, Jan. 5, 2017.
    Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

  • Tourists visit Harbin Ice and Snow World in China, Jan. 5, 2017.
    Xinhua/Wang Jianwei/Newscom

  • Visitors tour a lights illuminated snow structure at the Harbin International Ice and Snow festival in Harbin, China, Jan. 5, 2017.
    Chinatopix via AP Photo

  • People tour between structures built of ice in the Ice and Snow World, Dec. 31, 2016, in China, Harbin.
    Feature China / Barcroft Images

  • A woman takes a photo as she visits ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival to celebrate the new year in Harbin, China, Jan. 5, 2017.
    Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

  • Ice sculptures are seen at the Ice-Snow World park in Harbin, China, Jan. 5, 2017.
    Xinhua/Wang Song/Newscom

  • The third prize winner of a Mongolian team in the 6th International Ice Assemblage Sculpture Championship is seen in Harbin, China.
    Xinhua/Wang Jianwei/Newscom

  • People tour between structures built of ice in the Ice and Snow World in Harbin in China, Jan. 5, 2017, the opening night of the annual tourist attraction.
    FEATURECHINA/Newscom

  • People tour between structures built of ice in the Ice and Snow World in Harbin in China, Jan. 5, 2017, the opening night of the annual tourist attraction.
    FEATURECHINA/Newscom

