People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights as fireworks explode in the night sky marking the opening of the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival to celebrate the new year in Harbin, China, Jan. 5, 2017. Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

Tourists visit Harbin Ice and Snow World in China, Jan. 5, 2017. Xinhua/Wang Jianwei/Newscom

Visitors tour a lights illuminated snow structure at the Harbin International Ice and Snow festival in Harbin, China, Jan. 5, 2017. Chinatopix via AP Photo

People tour between structures built of ice in the Ice and Snow World, Dec. 31, 2016, in China, Harbin. Feature China / Barcroft Images

A woman takes a photo as she visits ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival to celebrate the new year in Harbin, China, Jan. 5, 2017. Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

Ice sculptures are seen at the Ice-Snow World park in Harbin, China, Jan. 5, 2017. Xinhua/Wang Song/Newscom

The third prize winner of a Mongolian team in the 6th International Ice Assemblage Sculpture Championship is seen in Harbin, China. Xinhua/Wang Jianwei/Newscom

People tour between structures built of ice in the Ice and Snow World in Harbin in China, Jan. 5, 2017, the opening night of the annual tourist attraction. FEATURECHINA/Newscom