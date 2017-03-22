A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. Toby Melville/Reuters

Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. Toby Melville/Reuters

A member of the public is treated by emergency services near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament, March 22, 2017, in London. Carl Court/Getty Images

Conservative Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, center, helps emergency services attend to an injured person outside the Houses of Parliament, London, March 22, 2017. Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP

Emergency services workers respond to the scene of an incident near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament in London, March 22, 2017. APTN

A policeman points a gun at a man on the ground as emergency services attend the scene of an incident outside the Palace of Westminster, London, March 22, 2017. Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP

Armed police officers enter the Houses of Parliament in London, March 23, 2017 after the House of Commons sitting was suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

A police officer tapes off Parliament Square after reports of what sounded like gunshots, in London, March 22, 2017. Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Members of the public look on as roads are closed off by police around Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament during an incident, March 22, 2017, in London. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

An armed police officer stands on Parliament Square outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, March 23, 2017, after the House of Commons sitting was suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

A police officer is led away by a colleague at the scene of an incident outside the Palace of Westminster, London, March 22, 2017. Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP