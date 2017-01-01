Pablo Vera Lisperguer/AFP/Getty Images

  • People walk amid the remains of buildings burnt down during a forest fire in Santa Olga, south of Santiago, Chile, Jan. 26, 2017. Fires forced the evacuation of thousands as President Michelle Bachelet declared a state of emergency, deployed troops and asked for international help, calling it "the greatest forest disaster" in Chile's history.
  • Firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire in San Ramon, south of Santiago, Jan. 26, 2017.
  • People evacuate San Ramon by car with their horse after a forest fire devastated the nearby town of Santa Olga, Jan. 26, 2017.
  • Women gather near the remains of their homes after a forest fire devastated Santa Olga, Jan. 26, 2017.
  • A road sign is unreadable following a forest fire that devastated Santa Olga, Jan. 26, 2017.
  • People embrace in front of scorched homes in Santa Olga after a wildfire ravaged wide swaths Chile's central-south regions, Jan. 26, 2017.
  • A dead dog lies near a crying man in Santa Olga, Chile, after a forest fire devastated the town, Jan. 26, 2017.
  • Fire burns a hill in Pirque, on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile, Jan. 20, 2017.
  • A fireman works to control a forest fire as a plane drop fire retardant in Cauquenes, Chile, Jan. 22, 2017.
  • Constanza Vega searches the charred remains of her home for coins she had saved up after a fire in Santa Olga, Chile, Jan. 26, 2017.
  • A firefighter walks through a community threatened by a forest fire in Villa La Union, Chile, Jan. 26, 2017.
  • People leave an area in San Ramon under threat by the wildfires burning in central and southern Chile, Jan. 26, 2017.
  • People evacuate San Ramon after a forest fire devastated the nearby town of Santa Olga, Jan. 26, 2017.
  • The city of Santiago is blanketed by smoke from the forest fires, Jan. 20, 2017.
  • As wildfires approach, relatives, friends, and police help evacuate families from the suburb of Vilumanque in Concepcion, south-central Chile, Jan. 26, 2017.
  • Two men run from a forest fire in Concepcion, Chile, Jan. 25, 2017.
  • A sheep lies down in pain after suffering extreme burns caused by the forest fires in Litueche, Chile, Jan. 24, 2017.
  • Burned vehicles smolder after forest fires ravished the town of Santa Olga, Jan. 26, 2017.
  • Firefighters take a break from fighting wildfires in Santa Olga, Chile Jan. 26, 2017.
  • A couple rest in a football field after a forest fire devastated Santa Olga, Chile, Jan. 26, 2017.
  • A car loaded with household items drives past burnt homes in Santa Olga, Chile, Jan. 26, 2017.
