Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, stands near to a wall with photos of missing people, during a visit to the Westway Sports Center which is providing temporary shelter for those who have been made homeless by the fire at Grenfell Tower, in London, June 16, 2017. Relatives of those missing after a high-rise tower blaze in London are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hopes the death toll will not rise to three figures. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP Photo

Emergency workers on a raised platform point at a section of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London, June 16, 2017, after a fire engulfed the 24-story building. London firefighters combed through the burned-out public housing tower in a grim search for missing people as police and the prime minister launched investigations into the deadly inferno, with pressure building on officials to explain the disaster and assure that similar buildings around the country are safe. Matt Dunham/AP Photo

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, leaves the scene of the fire that destroyed the Grenfell tower block in west London, June 16, 2017. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Community members pay tribute to those lost in Grenfell Tower blaze, June 16, 2017, in London. A large wall of signatures and messages has been put up near the site of the devastating fire, where people have been leaving messages of mourning and support. Butterworth/Splash News

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William meet firefighters and other emergency staff outside Westway sports center, which has been transformed into a makeshift hostel for survivors of the Grenfell Tower, June 16, 2017, in London. Dinendra Haria/REX/Shutterstock

Messages of condolence at a relief center close to the scene of the fire that broke out at Grenfell Tower, a 24-story apartment block in North Kensington, London, June 15, 2017. Andy Rain/EPA

Britain's oppositon Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, meets a local resident at St Clement's Church, following a fatal fire in a tower block, in north Kensington, London, June 15, 2017. David Mirzoeff/Pool/Reuters

Melani Urbano (C) holds up a picture of her sister Jessica who remains missing following the blaze at Grenfell Tower, a residential tower block in west London, June 14, 2017. Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to Dany Cotton, Commissioner of the London Fire Brigade, with members of the fire service as she visits Grenfell Tower, June 15, 2017, in London. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Residents were trapped as flames raged through a 27-story tower block in Notting Hill in the early hours of June 14, 2017, in London. Witnesses described "horrible scenes" as firefighters battled the inferno at Grenfell Tower in the Lancaster West estate near Ladbroke Grove. Forty fire engines with 200 officers were called shortly before 1 a.m. as flames engulfed the building from the second floor upwards "within seconds." Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/Eyevine/Redux

People watch as flames engulf a 27-story tower block in Notting Hill in the early hours, June 14, 2017, in London. Nigel Howard/Evening Standard/Eyevine/Redux

Local resident, Amanda Fernandez, reacts following a huge fire at the Grenfell Tower, a 24-story apartment block in North Kensington, London, June 14, 2017. Residents in the tower were evacuated and a number of people were treated for a "range of injuries," Metropolitan Police said. Andy Rain/EPA

A firemen reacts after battling a huge fire at the Grenfell Tower, a 24-story apartment block in North Kensington, London, June 14, 2017. Andy Rain/EPA

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at the Grenfell Tower, a 24-story apartment block in North Kensington, London, June 14, 2017. Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

Young children wear protective face masks near the burning 24-story residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London, June 14, 2017, in London. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has declared the fire a major incident as more than 200 firefighters are still tackling the blaze while at least 50 people are receiving hospital treatment. Carl Court/Getty Images

A missing persons notice is put up outside a church that has been converted into a community center near the 24-story residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, June 14, 2017, in London. Carl Court/Getty Images

Emergency services attend a major fire at Glenfall Tower in Latimer road, June 14, 2017, in London. Mark Thomas/i-Images/Polaris

Firefighters near the still smoldering fire at the Grenfell Tower, June 14, 2017, in London. REX/Shutterstock

A children's play area is filled with debris directly under Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster West Estate, a scene of a huge fire in west London, June 14, 2017. The blaze engulfed the 24-storey building with 200 firefighters attending the scene. A number of fatalities have been reported. MacDiarmid/REX/Shutterstock

Forensic teams move a body near the high rise apartment block that suffered a deadly fire in London, June 14, 2017. Alastair Grant/AP Photo

A fire seen raging through apartments at Grenfell Tower in west London, June 14, 2017. Splash News

Haunting images show the extent of the utter devastation at London high-rise apartment building, after a fire which has gutted the tower and claimed many lives, June 14, 2017, in London. Butterworth/Splash News