Pope Benedict XVI, sporting a fur-trimmed hat, waves to pilgrims upon his arrival in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican for his weekly general audience, on Dec. 21, 2005. The red hat with white fur trimming, known in Italian as the "camauro," was popular among pontiffs in the 17th century. During his papacy Benedict sought to restore Catholic traditions largely abandoned in modern times, including donning pontifical hats and other clothing that hadn't been worn in decades.