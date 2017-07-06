Police block demonstrators during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images

Demonstrators and police face off during a protest march at the G-20 summit, July 6, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

A banner hangs from a bridge which reads "President Macri, Don't sell our Argentina" at a rally against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

German riot police block protesters at demonstrations during the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

German riot police try to stop protesters during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

German riot police confront protesters outside the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

German riot policemen catches a protester during demonstrations at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

An injured protester gets help during the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Spray from water canons fills the air as police move in to control protests aimed at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. Michael Probst/AP

Protesters run as police storm the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 6, 2017. Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

Policemen use a water canon to dispel protesters at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5, 2017, where leaders of the world's top economies are gathering. Christophe Gateau/AFP/Getty Images