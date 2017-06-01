A man stands next to flowers for the victims of Monday's bombing at St. Ann's Square in central Manchester, England, May 26 2017. Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Muslims break their fast with Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan on May 29, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Muslim men and women across the world observe Ramadan, a month long celebration of self-purification and restraint. During Ramadan, the Muslim community fasts, abstaining from food, drink, smoking and sex between sunrise and sunset, breaking their fast with an Iftar meal after sunset. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Members of Orquestra Mare do Amanha, an orchestra based on a social project founded in 2010 in one of the most violent favelas in Brazil, perform at the bottom of the statue of Christ the Redeemer before attending mass in Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2017. Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Statues stand semi-submerged in mud as a symbol of the human toll of the 2006 disaster, at the mud volcano incident area in Sidoarjo, East Java, May 29, 2017. A mud volcano that erupted in central Indonesia a decade ago and swallowed entire villages is still oozing sludge, but for some entrepreneurial locals it has provided an unlikely business opportunity. "Mud tourism" is booming, as visitors flock to see rooftops poking above the giant bubbling lake, life-size statues made of mud and haunting memorials to one of the country's worst environmental disasters. Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images

Bangladeshi people walk with their belongings towards a safer area near the coastal line at the Cox's Bazar district in Chittagong, Bangladesh, May 30, 2017. EPA

An opposition activist clashes with riot police during a demonstration against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, May 30, 2017. Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

Earl Granville walks through Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Va. A member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Granville was deployed to Afghanistan with the 109th Infantry Regiment in December 2007 where he lost his left leg to a roadside bomb. Granville now works with Operation Enduring Warrior and participated in the final 10 miles of the Ruck to Remember, a 60 mile hike from Harpers Ferry to the cemetery. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A firefighter monitors a controlled burn at Bouverie Preserve, May 30, 2017 in Glen Ellen, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, flags off the new cargo train using the new Mombasa to Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that had been constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and was financed by Chinese government, during its official launching at the Port Reitz in Mombasa, Kenya, May 30, 2017. The newly constructed SGR is expected to enhance business between the two cities by providing fast and affordable means of transportation. Daniel Trungu/EPA

An injured man arrives at a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 31, 2017. Mohammad Ismail/Reuters

Riot security forces take cover during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 26, 2017. Christian Veron/Reuters