Police dealing with an 'incident' on London Bridge

London police said today they were dealing with an incident on London Bridge, while witnesses reportedly said a vehicle struck pedestrians.

The London Ambulance Service tweeted: "Multiple resources attending an incident at #LondonBridge, please avoid the area." Transport for London also tweeted that the bridge was closed in both directions due to a "major incident."

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time, told the network several people were hurt after a white van swerved and hit a crowd of people while it was crossing London Bridge.

She said there were about four people severely injured and that some 20 armed police officers are now on the scene.

People in the area tweeted video and images of the scene, showing police responding and injured people being treated.

Armed officers running into #londonbridgestation. Being evacuated with people running out. pic.twitter.com/EovHXwvdKg — Neeraj (@thatboyneeraj) June 3, 2017

London bridge station is being evacuated #londonbridge pic.twitter.com/ix3OD1V42D — Caroline Breniere (@carolinebrni) June 3, 2017

