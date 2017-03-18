Man killed at Paris' Orly airport after attempting to grab soldier's weapon, passengers evacuated

Mar 18, 2017, 4:39 AM ET
PHOTO: A picture taken on October 17, 2012 shows a view of Paris-Orly Sud airport in Orly, south of Paris. ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images
Paris' Orly airport was evacuated Saturday morning after a man was fatally shot by police after trying to seize a soldier's weapon, officials said.

The man's identity is not yet known, The Associated Press reported. The soldier is part of the Sentinel special force, deployed around France to defend sensitive sites from terror attacks.

France's National Police and the Paris airport authority initially tweeted that a "security operation" was currently underway at the international airport.

"#Orly #airport On going special operations by the Police. Please follow Their instructions," the authority that manages the airport tweeted at 9:19 a.m. local time.

France's National Police also tweeted in French about the "ongoing police operation," urging travelers, "do not cross the security perimeter."

A subsequent tweet from the National Police said its elite unit RAID is also on the scene.

France's minister of the interior, Bruno LeRoux, is heading to Orly, the ministry tweeted.

