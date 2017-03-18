Paris' Orly airport was evacuated Saturday morning after a man was fatally shot by police after trying to seize a soldier's weapon, officials said.

The man's identity is not yet known, The Associated Press reported. The soldier is part of the Sentinel special force, deployed around France to defend sensitive sites from terror attacks.

France's National Police and the Paris airport authority initially tweeted that a "security operation" was currently underway at the international airport.

"#Orly #airport On going special operations by the Police. Please follow Their instructions," the authority that manages the airport tweeted at 9:19 a.m. local time.

#Orly #airport Opération de sécurisation en cours. Nous recommandons aux passagers/attendants de ne pas se rendre l' #aéroport. #fr — Paris Aéroport (@ParisAeroport) March 18, 2017

France's National Police also tweeted in French about the "ongoing police operation," urging travelers, "do not cross the security perimeter."

[#Orly]Opération de police en cours, nous vous conseillons d'éviter le plateforme aéroportuaire. — Police Nationale (@PoliceNationale) March 18, 2017

A subsequent tweet from the National Police said its elite unit RAID is also on the scene.

[#Orly]Intervention du RAID en cours. Démineurs sur place. Respectez le périmètre de sécurite, suivez les consignes. — Police Nationale (@PoliceNationale) March 18, 2017

France's minister of the interior, Bruno LeRoux, is heading to Orly, the ministry tweeted.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Devin Villacis, Christopher Donato and Dan Rostas contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.