'Ring bearer owl' attacks best man at wedding ceremony

One couple in England wanted an owl to act as a ring bearer at their March 17 wedding ceremony, but of course, nothing quite works out as planned.

The owl was supposed to fly from one handler to the other on opposite sides of the aisle at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, carrying the wedding rings in a small pouch.

After some screeching and hesitation, the owl clearly wasn’t happy.

It made the short journey but was clearly agitated before suddenly turning and swooping in to attack one of the best men who was pointing at it.

To shrieks of laughter in the congregation, the best man fell off his chair, his legs flailing as the owl landed on his chest, flapping its wings before taking off again.

Wedding photographer Stacey Oliver told ABC News that it was "one of those moments you’ll never forget."

The best man, who has a "fear of anything that flies," stretched his arm and the owl went straight for the target, Oliver explained. "When he fell on the floor the crowed erupted in laughter."

Luckily the happy couple, Jeni Arrowsmith and Mark Wood, weren't too upset with the owl.