Two more 'significant arrests' made over London terror attack

Two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the London terrorist attack, London police said Friday.

Speaking to reporters outside Scotland Yard Friday morning, Metropolitan Police acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley said that new arrests -- which occurred overnight in the West Midlands and North West -- brought the total number of people in custody to nine, with one person having been released on bail.

Rowley said police had thus far conducted a total of 15 searches across the country, and that five more were currently underway.

The birth name of British national Khalid Masood, who on Thursday was identified as the attacker, was revealed to be Adrian Russell Ajao, Scotland Yard said Friday.

London police said that two of the people hospitalized from the attack remained in critical condition, one with life threatening injuries. In addition, two police officers injured in the attack remained in the hospital with serious injuries.

The 75-year old man who succumbed to injuries from the attack and died on Thursday was identified on Friday as Leslie Rhodes.

On Thursday night, London Mayor Sadiq Khan led a candlelight vigil in Trafalgar Square for the victims of Wednesday's attack, in which Masood killed four people on Westminster Bridge before being shot dead by police.

"We come together as Londoners tonight to remember those who have lost their lives and all those affected by the horrific attack yesterday."

Khan added that they were also there "to send a clear message: Londoners will never be cowed and by terrorism."