The suspected perpetrator of Wednesday's terrorist attack at London's Westminster Bridge was British-born and previously known to authorities, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May told Parliament today.

Speaking to Britain's House of Commons, May spoke solemnly about the "act of terrorism that tried to silence our democracy."

"But today we meet as normal -- as generations have done before us, and as future generations will continue to do -- to deliver a simple message: We are not afraid," she said. "And our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism."

May discussed what intelligence and security officials have so far gleaned about the attack, noting that the assailant was born in the United Kingdom and had been on the radar of security services.

He allegedly killed three people, including a police officer, and injured at least 29 others who were hospitalized in an attack that authorities have declared a terrorist incident. A man believed to be the attacker was also killed, shot dead by police at the scene, according to London's Metropolitan Police Service.

Eight people were arrested after overnight raids at six locations, including in Birmingham and London, Metropolitan Police acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley said this morning.

The attack began at around 2:40 p.m. local time, when a car struck pedestrians and three police officers on Westminster Bridge, according to police.

Witness Richard Tice told ABC News that he saw injured people on the pavement. The car appeared to have jumped the curb, knocking people over, he added.

The car then crashed into the fence around the houses of the U.K.’s Parliament, and a man armed with a knife attacked an officer who was standing guard, police said.

The suspect, who authorities believe acted alone, was shot and killed by police. In an initial news conference Wednesday evening, Rowley said the suspect tried to enter Parliament but was stopped "very close to the gate."

The officer who died, identified as 48-year-old Keith Palmer, was not armed. Palmer, a husband and father, had served for 15 years with the Metropolitan Police Service, Rowley added.

The attack, which occurred on the one-year anniversary of attacks in Brussels that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds, was reminiscent of vehicle attacks last year in both Berlin and Nice, France.

Police believe Wednesday’s attack was "inspired by international terrorism" and that they know the attacker's identity, but Rowley has so far refused to provide further details. Authorities are also looking at the suspect's possible associates.

