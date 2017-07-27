The U.S. State Department is cautioning Americans visiting Mexico to be conscious of "allegations that consumption of tainted or substandard alcohol has resulted in illness or blacking out," within the country.

The new advisory, posted Wednesday on the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs website for Mexico, comes after reports of alcohol-related horror stories involving tourists visiting the country have mounted.

“We have seen media reports regarding allegations that consumption of tainted or substandard alcohol has resulted in illness or blacking out in tourist areas in Mexico,” a State Department spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

The statement added, “Following these reports and in consultation with our Posts in Mexico, we updated our Country Specific Information for Mexico to provide updated safety information regarding potentially tainted alcohol.”