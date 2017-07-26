{"id":48855575,"title":"Family speaks out after daughter dies at Mexico resort","duration":"5:27","description":"Austin Conner, 23, the brother of Abbey Conner, 20, who drowned while swimming with Austin at the Iberostar Paraiso Resort, said he does not think the events surrounding her death were \"an accident.\"","url":"/GMA/video/family-speaks-daughter-dies-mexico-resort-48855575","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}