Family speaks out after daughter dies at Mexico resort

More
Austin Conner, 23, the brother of Abbey Conner, 20, who drowned while swimming with Austin at the Iberostar Paraiso Resort, said he does not think the events surrounding her death were "an accident."
5:27 | 07/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family speaks out after daughter dies at Mexico resort

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48855575,"title":"Family speaks out after daughter dies at Mexico resort","duration":"5:27","description":"Austin Conner, 23, the brother of Abbey Conner, 20, who drowned while swimming with Austin at the Iberostar Paraiso Resort, said he does not think the events surrounding her death were \"an accident.\"","url":"/GMA/video/family-speaks-daughter-dies-mexico-resort-48855575","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.