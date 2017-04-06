What to know about Syria's latest chemical attack

The death toll from Tuesday’s chemical weapons attack in northern Syria has climbed to at least 86 civilians, including 30 children and 20 women, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Harrowing footage from the scene shows victims gasping for air and being hosed off, as well as the lifeless faces of those who didn’t survive. It's the worst chemical attack the war-torn country has witnessed since 2013.

Ammar Abdullah/Reuters

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told reporters on Thursday that autopsy results performed on the bodies of three people who were killed revealed that chemical weapons were used in the attack in Syria’s Idlib province. Bozdag didn’t provide further details and he didn’t specify what type of chemical was used in the attack.

Thirty-two victims injured in the attack were brought across the border into southern Turkey for treatment. Three of them have since died, according to the Turkish justice minister.

U.S. intelligence officials, the World Health Organization and Doctors Without Borders have all said the attack may have involved a banned nerve agent.

Fadi Al-Halabi/AFP/Getty Images

What Syria is saying

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem firmly denied that his government used chemical weapons in the attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun. He told reporters at a televised press conference in the capital of Damascus on Thursday that “the Syrian Arab Army has never used chemical weapons and will not use chemical weapons against Syrians and even against terrorists.”

Moallem said rebels linked to al Qaeda and ISIS have brought chemicals from Iraq and Turkey into the country and have been stockpiling them in residential areas.

EPA

What Russia is saying

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that the use of chemical weapons in Syria was “absolutely inadmissible,” but his comments hinted that it’s “terrorists” who are deploying them.

"Of course, we believe that the use of chemical weapons [in Syria] is absolutely inadmissible. We also think that everything should be done to rule out chemical attacks in Syria,” Peskov said. "Certainly, one can count on the Syrian army to do its best so that terrorists do not come into possession of any substances which can be used as chemical weapons and do not use them.”

Russia, which launched its military operation in support of Syrian government forces in September 2015, has an estimated 4,000 troops in Syria.

Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images

What the U.S. is saying

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday firmly condemned the “heinous actions” in Syria, telling reporters that the attack “crossed a lot of lines for me.”

Trump placed the blame squarely on the Syrian government and President Bashar al-Assad. He suggested there should be retaliation, without specifying how he would respond.

“I do change and I am flexible, and I’m proud of that flexibility. And I will tell you that attack on children yesterday had a big impact on me,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House with Jordan’s King Abdullah II. "It's already happened, that my attitude towards Syria and Assad has changed very much."

Ammar Abdulla/Reuters

Trump also continued to fault his predecessor Barack Obama, saying his administration mishandled the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Syria. Under President Obama, the United States and its allies launched airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria in September 2014.

"I think the Obama administration had a responsibility to solve the crisis a long time ago. And when he didn't cross that line in making the threat, I think that set us back a long ways, not only in Syria but in many other parts of the world, because it was a blank threat. I think it was something that was not one of our better days as a country,” he told reporters.

Trump added, "I now have responsibility, and I will have that responsibility and carry it very proudly."

ABC News’ Anastasia Butler, Conor Finnegan, Benjamin Gittleson, Sekar Krisnauli, Luis Martinez, Lena Masri, Kirit Radia, Joseph Simonetti