White House, Pentagon discussing possible military action against Syria, US official says

The White House and the Pentagon are having ongoing discussions about possible military action in Syria against the Assad regime, a U.S. official told ABC News.

According to the official, the National Security Council convened Wednesday night to discuss Syria and the chemical weapons attack, but President Donald Trump has not yet made a decision about any possible military action.

There are several military options being discussed, including the grounding of the Assad regime's air force, the official said. Another option would be "stand-off strikes," which are strikes fired by weapons from afar at military targets.

Over the last 48 hours, there have been many discussions between national security adviser H. R. McMaster and Defense Secretary James Mattis about the issue, the official said.

Mattis, who is in Mar-a-Lago for the president's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, will also meet separately with Trump. The official said that, among other things, the two will "presumably" talk about Syria.

In a hastily arranged press conference from Mar-a-Lago, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters Thursday that the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is "uncertain."

“Assad's role in the future is uncertain and with the acts that he has taken, it would seem that there would be no role for him to govern the Syrian people," he said, contradicting a statement he made last week in Turkey that the Syrian people would decide Assad's fate.

The process for removal, Tillerson said, requires an “international community effort, both to first defeat ISIS within Syria, to stabilize the Syrian country, to avoid further civil war and then to work collectively with our partners around the world through a political process that would lead to Assad leaving.”

When asked if he and Trump would organize an international coalition to remove Assad, Tillerson replied, "Those steps are underway."

On the possibility of new military strikes in Syria, Tillerson would only go as far as to say the administration is "considering an appropriate response" to the chemical weapons attack.

ABC News' Elizabeth McLaughlin and Sarah Kolinovsky contributed to this report.