Teen girl found safe after Twitter scrambles to find her in Manchester

May 23, 2017, 10:29 AM ET
PHOTO: A girl named Heather, 16, was tracked down thanks to strangers retweeting her photo on Twitter. Heather was in attendance at an Ariana Grande concert when a deadly blast at an arena in Manchester, England, killed 22 people on May 22, 2017. Play@nathanlamb26/Twitter
An Ariana Grande fan who apparently got separated from her friend in the commotion of the deadly Manchester blast was found safe last night, thanks to the help of strangers and a social media movement that was launched to track her down.

The girl, Heather, 16, was located after her friend, Riley, tweeted a photo of her wearing a yellow sweatshirt.

Over 28,000 users on the social media platform retweeted the image of Heather, with many offering suggestions on how to find her.

"My friend Heather was at the Ariana concert," Riley wrote in the caption. "She's wearing a yellow hoodie and I cant get hold of her. If anyones [sic] seen her please let me know."

One hour later, Nathan Lamb, 17, replied to Riley: "She's with us at our hotel," he wrote.

According to Riley's tweets, Heather traveled from Scotland to Manchester, England, on her own to attend the Ariana Grande concert. Riley took to social media after she and Heather were apparently separated.

Soon, Lamb replied to Riley with a photo of her friend.

"She's safe," he wrote. "...we saw her on the street and her phone was dead so we let her stay with us."

Riley then updated Twitter users: "We got [a] hold of her, she's safe!! She's okay."

After the attack, an outpouring began on social platforms of users offering up extra rooms, couches, beds and food under the hashtag #RoomForManchester. Like Blackery, many also took to Twitter in response to pleas for information about missing friends and loved ones.

