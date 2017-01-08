Israeli police say a truck has run over a handful of Israeli soldiers in West Jerusalem.

The truck went off course and hit soldiers who had just gotten off a bus, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said, adding that the suspected attacker has been neutralized.

Israel's rescue service MDA says at least 15 soldiers have been wounded, including two critically.

According to The Associated Press, since last year,Palestinian attackers have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a series of mostly stabbing attacks. During that time, 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while the rest died in clashes.

Israel says the violence is driven by Palestinian incitement. Palestinians say it's the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.