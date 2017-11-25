US diplomat in Brazil shot in the foot during attempted robbery outside Rio

An American diplomat stationed at the U.S. Consulate in Rio de Janeiro was shot in the foot Thursday night during an attempted robbery about 90 miles outside the city, reported the Associated Press, citing Brazilian police.

The consulate official, identified by the AP as vice consul Stephanie Bohlen, was attacked while driving on a coastal road in Angra dos Reis, according to police. Bohlen was driving with a man identified as her partner. He was not hit.

Bohlen was initially transported to a local hospital but she was then transferred to a hospital in Rio for surgery, the AP reported.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that a consulate official was involved in an incident involving gunfire, but declined to provide further information.

A British tourist was shot and wounded in Angra dos Reis earlier this year, when she ended up in a rough neighborhood.