US soldier found dead at Army base in South Korea

A U.S. soldier was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a military base in South Korea on Friday morning.

The unnamed soldier was a member of the 35th Air Defense Artillery stationed at Camp Carroll in Daegu City, South Korea. Daegu is located about two hours southeast of Seoul in the southeastern part of the country.

A spokesman for the 35th Air Defense Artillery said the death is under investigation and a name would be provided pending notification of family.

The solder is the second to die in less than four months from Camp Carroll. Sgt. Eric Schenck, 33, of California, was killed in December when he was hit on the side of the road by a truck after getting out of his vehicle following a minor car accident, according to the Army.

The 35th Air Defense Artillery is part of the 8th Army.

There are about 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea, according to Stars and Stripes. About 1,500 U.S. servicemen are stationed at Camp Carroll.