Veteran photojournalist killed in suicide bombing in Kabul

Apr 30, 2018, 4:50 PM ET
PHOTO: Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographer Shah Marai (C) embraces colleagues Massoud Hossaini (L) and Lawrence Bartlett (R), after Hossain had won the Pulitzer Prize, at the AFP office in Kabul, April 17, 2012. Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images
Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai died in a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday.

He was one of nine journalists killed during dual bomb blasts in Afghanistan's capital.

PHOTO: Security forces run from the site of a suicide attack after the second explosion in Kabul, April 30, 2018. A coordinated double suicide bombing hit central Kabul.Massoud Hossaini/AP
According to The Associated Press, the first suicide bomber was on a motorbike while the second attacker was among the crowd of reporters that rushed to the scene of the first attack, pretending to be one of the media, police said. The second attacker then detonated his explosives while still among the reporters, according to police.

PHOTO: Security forces from the Northern Alliance enter Kabul, Nov. 13, 2001.Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Images
In a statement released by the AFP, Marai had worked for the AFP since 1996, when he started as a driver and fixer. He later became a photographer, then head photographer.

PHOTO: An Afghan man walks past a blood-spattered wall following a Taliban led suicide attack at Kabuls airport, July 17, 2014. Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Images
PHOTO: Hazara Afghan children sit inside their cave in the old city of Bamiyan, June 19, 2015.Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Images
After the Taliban were ousted from power in 2001, Marai, who comes from the Shamali Plain north of Kabul, covered the country’s many upheavals, AFP reported.

PHOTO: Afghan police arrive at the site of a suicide attack in front of Kabuls military airport, July 17, 2014.Shah Marai/AFP/Getty Images
Marai leaves behind six children including a daughter born only a few weeks ago, the AFP said.

PHOTO: This photo taken in 2013 shows Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographer Shah Marai sitting in a helicopter with a member of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) while on assignment in Afghanistan. Ben Sheppard/AFP/Getty Images
AFP’s global news director Michele Leridon said in a statement, “We can only honor the strength, the courage and the generosity of a photographer who covered often traumatizing events with sensitivity and professionalism.”

PHOTO: Friends and relatives of Agence France Presse (AFP) Afghanistan Chief Photographer Shah Marai Faizi gather at his burial in Gul Dara, Kabul, April 30, 2018, after his death in the second of two bombings that occurred in the Afghan capital. Andrew Quilty/AFP/Getty Images
