Video shows moment bungee ride nearly turned fatal at Paris fair

Video captures the moment a bungee ride nearly turned fatal.

The incident occurred Sunday at a fair in Paris known as the Foire du Trône. In the video, a young woman can be seen hanging by her feet after the harness securing her somehow comes undone.

The video shows her coming just inches from the ride platform and swinging back and forth several times before eventually being brought down safely.

Organizers say the incident is under investigation. The bungee ride has been temporarily been placed out of service.