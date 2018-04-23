Transcript for 10 dead after van hits pedestrians, driver in custody: Police

So today at approximately thirteen 26 or 126 in the afternoon Toronto police received a 911 call call was for personal injury collision. Officers we're coming to the scene and why did happened was at a cost you 26 minutes later at thirteen 52. I mail was arrested in key plates. Rental truck. And he was taken into custody without incident. And great now we have under arrest. Alex and asked him aged 25. Right now it appears he's from Richmond Hill not from us or on. It's gonna take a bit of time to process the scene as you can see it's a very large scene. The official count that we have right now unfortunately. We have. Ten people that have succumbed to their injuries in he had. It's been there in various hospitals across the city I want to take this time right now to personally thank. All levels of government to be here could have given us court with respect this investigation nuts investigative lead but from all aspects are provincial counterparts. Federal kind of cards as well as our mayor. And all are based on witness accounts we have vehicle that started north. On young street from the bench and drove southbound at some point times. On sidewalks at some point times driving southbound and northbound lanes so it's very clear just from a general perspective to say that. The actions definitely look to address.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.