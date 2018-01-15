15 hurt in stabbing incident at Russian school

More
The stabbings started with two children fighting with knives, police said.
0:29 | 01/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 15 hurt in stabbing incident at Russian school
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52356470,"title":"15 hurt in stabbing incident at Russian school","duration":"0:29","description":"The stabbings started with two children fighting with knives, police said.","url":"/International/video/15-hurt-stabbing-incident-russian-school-52356470","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.