Transcript for May 2, 2011: Inside the compound where Osama bin Laden lived and died

Arctic shipman tonight has more an exclusive look inside the complex where bin Laden lives and died. I'm. It is a sprawl lean eight room house slightly didn't even before it was ransacked in the raid. On the first floor a bedroom where multiple people were killed papers left on the floor in the corner of small bed. Likely for a mother her baby's bed next to it. Across the hall piles of blankets clothes and desktop computers. US troops took their hard drives up on the second floor and a master bedroom perhaps bin Laden's the only room with the queen size bed and carpet. Also a large amount of blood on the floor there's a closet with children's clothes. And medicine still on the shelves although it's too hard to read the labels no sign of a kidney dialysis machine. You walk outside. Your evidence of children's toys the discarded red wagon. And walls at least twelve feet high topped with razor wire. Beyond those walls is a quiet. Well off town this road leads to two things become pen where bin Laden was killed and Pakistan's premier military institution. This way they're lot of compound. It is talked into the neighborhood and surrounded by dozens of other homes. The compounds only about 500 feet behind me beyond this wall and beyond those trees for take a look at how close it is to Pakistani army base which is right there at those trees and behind that face. This box on preeminent military institution. The equivalent of West Point. Military base is just right there. How it's possible. It's possible that no one would know he was noticed this and in the unbeatable this to someone someone. Only big name. Perhaps unbelievable. But as a US official put it today but bin Laden was hiding in plain sight. And the Pakistani military. Saving never saw him make sure for an ABC news. Opera divide Pakistan.

